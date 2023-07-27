SS Rajamouli’s RRR is doing unthinkable in Japan as its theatrical run continues. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles, the historical blockbuster has tasted success that is untouchable to achieve in the next few years and is even aiming to complete one year in theatres there. Keep reading to know more!

After shattering box office records with its phase 1 run, the biggie was released in Japan on 21st October 2022. Upon its release, it took a good start, and there wasn’t anything extraordinary about it. But slowly and steadily, with glowing word-of-mouth, the film made its position strong, crossed the mark of 100 crores (INR) like a cakewalk, and is still enjoying the glorious run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Pinkvilla’s report, RRR has earned 136.70 crores at the box office in Japan so far, and the momentum to get increased as more theatres will screen it with the dubbed Japanese version this week. It is also said that the film will complete one year of theatrical run in the country, which is unimaginable.

Including the latest collection, RRR’s total stands at 1276 crores gross at the worldwide box office and with the kind of numbers coming in from Japan, there’s a high chance of hitting the 1300 crores milestone. The SS Rajamouli directorial holds 3rd position in the highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office, below Dangal (1970 crores gross) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores gross).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie Box Office Day 5 (India): Margot Robbie – Ryan Gosling’s Film To Cross The 25 Crore Mark In Week One!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News