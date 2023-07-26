Barbie is heading towards a first week score of over 25 crores. Seeing good hype prior to release and hence also opening well, especially since it arrived at less than 1000 screens, Barbie is a surprise crowd puller at select multiplexes this season when week after week at least something good is happening at the box office.

Regardless of which language a film works in, what matters currently is that theatre visiting habits are reignited amongst audiences. That’s the reason why the trend that started with The Kerala Story is now continuing even two and a half months down the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No wonder, Barbie too is seeing some traction coming its way and that reflects in 2.25 crores which have come on Tuesday. This has ensured that Wednesday and Thursday would be around 2 crores as well, which means the coming two days would result in an output of around 4 crores.

That would still be good enough to take the film comfortably past the 25 crores mark after the first week is through because currently the total stands at 23 crores*. This Friday sees the release of another feel good film from Bollywood in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and hence it has to be seen that how much does it end up impacting the numbers of Barbie.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie vs Oppenheimer Box Office: Margot Robbie & Cillian Murphy’s Double-Barreled Gun Aiming For A Massive $100+ Million Score Domestically During The 2nd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News