After the end of opening weekend, all eyes were set on how the Barbie vs Oppenheimer clash would take turn, as usually, big releases go down on the first weekday. In this case, both films remained strong and achieved their respective milestones at the worldwide box office. In fact, the Margot Robbie starrer has crossed Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 on its first Monday. Keep reading to know more!

Amid clash talks and social media trends, both the Hollywood biggies managed to hit the gold at the box office and are destroying all other releases playing alongside them. In the latest update, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has hit the $400 million milestone on day 4 and on the other side, Cillian Murphy-led thriller has crossed $200 million globally.

As per Deadline’s report, Barbie has accumulated $414.4 million at the worldwide box office in the first 4 days (including previews). It’s a solid run, including $226.3 million coming in from overseas. With this, it surpassed Mission: Impossible 7‘s $373.08 million at the worldwide box office. The musical fantasy has also bagged best overseas and domestic Monday for Warner Bros.

Speaking about Oppenheimer, the film earned $209.3 million at the worldwide box office by Monday. It includes $114.2 million from overseas.

Both releases witnessed minimal drops, with Margot Robbie’s film falling by just 37% from its Sunday. On the other hand, Cillian Murphy starrer dipped by just 16% when compared to Sunday.

