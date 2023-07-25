It was a decent Monday for Barbie as 2.50 crores. Just like Oppenheimer, even this film had over performed over the weekend with 18.50 crores coming in. Hence, it was pretty much expected that on Monday the film will fall by around 50%. That’s exactly what has happened, though the numbers are still a healthy 2.50 crores*.

This is exactly what was needed as well for the film, which is to kickstart weekdays in a manner that 9-10 crores more come in before the second weekend begins. Now Monday has given all signs for the film to have decent weekdays ahead, and as long as the 2 crores mark is crossed today as well, there won’t be any risk for Barbie to hang in there for a second week run as well.

So far, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie has collected 21 crores* and had someone predicted a couple of weeks before release that this would be the lifetime number in India then no one associated with it would have minded it. All the numbers that are coming in from this point on are bonus collections for this fantasy movie which, in fact, is a rage out there in its home country US.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

