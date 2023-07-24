Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One sprinted a long run until it met the Barbenheimer trend. Being one of the most anticipated movies of the Hollywood action star, the recently released MI 7 movie met a few hurdles. With Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie starrer Barbie movie released a few days after Cruise’s Mission Impossible movie, it seems like Ethan Hunt’s run suffered an impact at the Box Office collection. Read on for more information!

Reportedly, it was said that Cruise was not very much happy with the Oppenheimer release as it captured the maximum number of IMAX Theatres. Even the director of the Atomic epic, Christopher Nolan, reacted to the Box Office clash as he said all movies are here to do business and there is no denying that.

As reported by Comicbook, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has already got off to a disappointing start at the domestic box office last weekend after the movie opened with great numbers. Due to the Barbie and Oppenheimer clash, the second week looks to be even more horrifying for the Tom Cruise starrer as it might deliver the worst week two drop for any Mission: Impossible movie.

With the release, Mission Impossible 7 debuted to $56.2 million at the domestic box office over its opening three days and $80 million over its official five-day opening. The Tom Cruise starrer movie saw a steep 64% drop from its first weekend to its second, just after the Barbenheimer clash. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One earned $19.5 million in the last three days.

However, both the movies (Barbie and Oppenheimer) are going stronger at the Box Office, and the audience seems to have forgotten about Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible movie. As we will see Ethan Hunt once again sprinting for the Dead Reckoning Par II, let us know what do you think about it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

