The storm of Barbie and Oppenheimer has shattered all projections at the worldwide box office, and the performance has been simply phenomenal. It was a regular opening weekend; still, the run has been no less than a festival season. Unleashing the true potential at ticket windows, the Barbenheimer force has already crossed half a billion dollars. Keep reading to know more!

Catering to different audience bases, both Hollywood biggies opened to highly positive reviews from critics and the audience feedback has been overwhelming too. However, in the past, we have seen how despite positivity all around, some films have failed to match up to expectations. So, there was always a doubt about how these latest releases would fare. Now, as the result is out, we’re literally stunned!

As per Deadline’s report, Barbie debuted with a thunderous opening weekend of $337 million globally. Out of this, $182 million have been raked in from the overseas market, which is superb. These numbers are much beyond any projection or prediction, and in this journey of mere 3 days, the musical fantasy has already broken several pre-existing records.

Coming to Christopher Nolan’s latest masterpiece, Oppenheimer too has surprised everyone with its performance. In the opening weekend, it has summed up at $174.2 million globally, which includes $93.7 million from the overseas market.

Combining the force of Barbie and Oppenheimer, the 3-day collection stands at a massive $511.2 million at the worldwide box office. In the next few days, the $1 billion mark will be crossed, and it’ll be interesting to see how these biggies perform individually.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

