The worldwide box office is witnessing the craze, something like never before! The high-voltage clash has turned out to be a blessing for both Barbie and Oppenheimer, with the estimated opening weekend collection destroying all previous predictions. In the latest update, the combined collection is set to go well beyond the mark of $450 million. Keep reading to know more!

All thanks to their totally different genres, both films are enjoying a dream run of their own and doing much better than the pre-release projections. Houseful boards are being witnessed at several places as the fever of Barbenheimer has taken over. As a result, we would see a combined score of nearly half a billion dollars.

As per Deadline’s report, Barbie is aiming to go beyond $300 million by Sunday at the worldwide box office. Out of this, $150 million+ would be coming from North American theatres. The film is turning out to be a massive success and is already in an overdrive mode as positive word-of-mouth is attracting big footfalls.

Speaking about Oppenheimer, the Christopher Nolan directorial is also having a dream run globally and by Sunday, it is expected to earn $165.9 million. It includes $88.9 million from the overseas market.

If combined, both biggies to wrap up the opening weekend with a monstrous estimated total of around $466 million. Even post Sunday run is expected to be rock steady, considering the Barbenheimer fever all over the globe.

