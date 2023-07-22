It’s the final countdown for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. In theatres for three weeks now, the film is bracing up for its next milestone of 80 crores. The film has brought in 78.50 crores so far, what with 0.35 crore more coming on its fourth Friday.

The film managed to somehow battle out competition from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and stayed out in its third week with collections stating over the 50 lakh mark in a daily basis.

However, now it has three-way competition, and all from Hollywood, with Oppenheimer and Barbie as well, both of which are doing quite well and have collected just under 20 crores between them on Friday. That would stay on to be the case for rest of the weekend as well.

However for those who love to have a dekko at Hindi folks, this Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer is practically the only option available. This means that just like last weekend, there would be good growth today and tomorrow as well. The real deal would be to somehow gather 1.50 crores more in these two days as that will take it past the 80 crores mark by the close of fourth weekend itself.

Even if that doesn’t happen then in a couple of days after that the feat will be accomplished, hence resulting in this Sameer Vidwans and Sajid Nadiadwala film being a success.

