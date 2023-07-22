Back in 2019, when Frozen 2 arrived in India, it emerged as the biggest rom-com opener, with first-day collections to the tune of 3.35 crores. Now this four-year-old record has been surpassed by Barbie, with 5 crores* coming in.

Frozen was still a franchise film and was riding on the power of the first part. Moreover, it was an offering of Disney, one of the most premium studios, which has a huge fan following across the globe for decades now. In comparison, Barbie is a standalone film and that too in the live-action genre. Moreover, it’s not a franchise either. Yes, what goes in its favour is the fact that as a brand, Barbie is huge, and there is no one, at least from the pre-2000 era, who is not aware of the value that the brand carries. Moreover, since it was clashing with Oppenheimer, there was much more chatter around it than one could have ever imagined, and this further ended up resulting in brisk advance booking.

The good part is that the reports for the film are good, which means it will continue to earn good moolah today and tomorrow as well. A start like this has already set the film up for being a success, and now it has to be seen where it lands beyond the 30-40 crores range where it will eventually comfortably find itself in.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

