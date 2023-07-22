Margot Robbie starrer Barbie movie is finally in the theatres and has lived up to its buzz and hype. The movie had a decent opening and is going strong as it is getting the audience as well as critics’ appraisal. As the opening Box Office numbers of the movie began to roll out, surprisingly, it was noticed that the Greta Gerwig-directed movie had given tough competition to Avengers: End Game in Brazil. Read on ahead to know more about it!

It was the Barbenheimer weekend, and the moviegoers picked their side. While Nolan’s atomic epic Oppenheimer has been called the movie of the year, the Margot Robbie starrer has been getting the numbers at the Box Office. Notably, both these movies are not direct comps to one another, with runtimes and demos differing.

According to a report by Deadline, Brazil dominated the first day of the movie at No.1 with $4.9M and an 84% market share of the Top 5 films. Barbie became the biggest opening day ever for Warner Bros and the biggest opening day post-pandemic ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Brazil. Surprisingly enough, the movie stands at the 2nd biggest opening day of all time, only behind Avengers: Endgame.

Barbie gets ahead of the Vin Diesel starrer Fast X and the Chris Pratt starrer The Super Mario Bros Movie as it has surprised the Box Office analysts. Even in Italy and Germany, the movie has scored the 4th biggest opening day ever regionally behind Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Box-Office blockbusters: Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, the reviews of the Greta Gerwig-directed movie have been impressive. The movie’s marketing and all the promotional activities have turned out to make it a hit as it collects critical acclamation. Many are also calling Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken to be in the running for the Oscar nomination.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

