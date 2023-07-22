The high-voltage clash has been unleashed as Oppenheimer and Barbie have finally arrived at the box office. Both films are carrying impressive undercurrent, and the same was seen through the advance booking numbers. As day 1 has come to an end, let’s find out how the Cillian Murphy starrer and Margot Robbie’s film fared yesterday!

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer marks his directorial comeback after three years. His last film, Tenet, was released during the tough days of the Covid scare. As a result, it failed to make any mark at the Indian box office despite glowing reviews. Now, all fans have got an opportunity to show their love for Nolan. Even for Margot Robbie, India is seemingly a new market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, Oppenheimer has taken a solid start on day 1 and is earning anywhere between 13.30-14.50 crores nett at the Indian box office. With this, it has emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2023 by comfortably surpassing Mission: Impossible 7 and Fast X’s 12 crores. That’s indeed a big start!

Speaking about Barbie, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer is off to a good start too, and despite a limited release, it has earned 5-6 crores nett on day 1.

Both films are enjoying highly positive word-of-mouth, so a healthy jump is expected today, and there are even chances of Oppenheimer and Barbie going on overdrive at the Indian box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Box Office (India): All Set To Be The 5th Best Hollywood Opener In Post-Covid Times, Marvel’s Black Panther 2 With 12.50 Crores To Be Surpassed?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News