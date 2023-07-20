Everyone is talking about Barbie. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken have created a major buzz worldwide. Despite the movie releasing along with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, people’s excitement to watch the flick has increased even further. The flick has taken a different take on the iconic doll’s life and her world. The preview of the film is proof that it is going to be extremely stylish and colourful. Talking about style, it’s interesting to note that one of Ryan Gosling’s outfits was straight-away copied from BTS’ Jimin?

Ryan shared a video clip on social media where he accepted that his outfit was an exact copy of Jimin. He even acknowledged that it was the singer who wore it first. Scroll on to find out how they shared the ‘Ken-ergy.’

The official Twitter page of Barbie movie has shared a video of the actor admitting that his outfit was the same as the BTS’ member. He said, “Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie ‘Barbie,’ and I have to give it to you, you wore it first. You definitely wore it best.”

For the unversed, he’s talking about the attire where the two are wearing a black shirt with floral embroidery on the front and on the collar and tassels around the chest. While Jimin paired it with black jeans, Ryan Gosling added a white hat and pink scarf to give himself a chic cowboy appeal.

The La La Land actor further added, “And there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession. So, I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. And besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so it’ll be much better in your hands.”

Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

While there is no mention of a BTS’s song in Barbie, it’s pretty obvious that the ARMY would be super happy with this stylish connection.

