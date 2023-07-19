We are finally in the week that every cinemagoer was looking forward to since the past one year. Yes, we are exactly talking about the day two of Hollywood’s biggest movies are about to clash at the box office. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy and a village, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead are all set to fight as they hit the big screens this Friday. While the period Magnum Opus is a beat in itself, Barbie is no less, and the fact that estimations are guessing a crazy opening is a specimen.

Barbie, is Gerwig’s take on the iconic doll that all of us have played with or at least seen in our childhood. The movie stars Robbie as the titular character and Ryan as Ken. While the earlier budget of the movie was said to be $100 Million, Greta corrected it to be $145 Million recently. Which means even the opening has to be one that compliments the investment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But if the latest reports that estimate the opening are to be believed, the movie might just end up earning way more than what is needed to call it a successful opening to an event film. It is being said that Barbie might just end up winning somewhere around $100 Million in the first week itself. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Comicbook report, Barbie is riding mad on frenzy, and the buzz is not fading anytime soon. The movie that the Warner Bros is projecting an opening around $75 Million is being estimated between $95 Million to $110 Million, and the report says the studio is being generous with their estimation. While $110 Million is already a massive number, some competitors have even said it might open to a staggering $140 Million. This means the movie might earn half its production budget in just one week.

What Barbie does at the box office is a couple of days away, and we will know how it fares and whether the buzz translates on the collection. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Is Going Against Her Bandmates & Will Stay With YG Entertainment Amid Rumours Of Quitting The Agency? Fans Are Already Praying “I Really Hope They Don’t Disband”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News