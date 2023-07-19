After what seemed like a lifetime of controversies, Johnny Depp, who was busy fighting only court battles for the past couple of years, is finally trying to resume his everyday life that, which included many starry things and hobbies. While he makes his big screen comeback with Jeanne du Barry, a French period drama that opened the Cannes Film Festival 2023, he is also busy focusing on his musician side, as we have seen him perform on stage on various occasions. Depp has been performing concerts but, lately, cancelling more than he is gracing the stage. Fans are angry.

As per the latest reports, Johnny was supposed to perform with The Hollywood Vampires, at the Budapest concert. While fans were eager to catch him perform live, and has even travelled from far to the location, the management announced that he wouldn’t be gracing the stage and that the concert is cancelled. The reason given by them was that the star had fallen ill.

But the twist in the story is that while the management said he fell ill, the netizens somehow managed to get their hands on a picture of Johnny Depp from a few hours before the cancellation announcement. Now the catch is that the actor was spotted drinking, and now fans and netizens cannot forgive the star for his doing. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Twitter user, this is the 4th concert that Johnny Depp has cancelled in recent times. The reason he fell ill doesn’t support the picture that has gone viral of him which features him drinking an hour before the concert was called off. Commenting on it, a user wrote, “This is the 4th concert cancelled due to Johnny Depp. There was also a recent meet and greet cancelled due to “a bus breaking down and one member was late” The man is unhirable and uninsurable.”

One even slammed Johnny Depp’s team for letting him behave this way without advising him better. “Nobody cares about that man. They just watch him destroy himself with his disordered drinking, whilst laughing and cheering “mega pints”. His demise is in sight, and they will look back and think I fed that man’s addiction and promoted his 💀. What a lovely caring team he has.”

Check the reactions below:

Here’s Johnny Depp drinking an hour before cancelling his concert due to “unforeseen circumstances”. He likely passed out again 🥴 pic.twitter.com/tp9QQ4odRB — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) July 18, 2023

This is the 4th concert cancelled due to Johnny Depp. There was also a recent meet and greet cancelled due to “a bus breaking down and one member was late” The man is unhirable and uninsurable. pic.twitter.com/YkyipXcOdI — veracity😳 (@wls_almostthere) July 18, 2023

He thinks he’s a rockstar, god he’s so embarassing — Emma (@PerfctSituation) July 19, 2023

Tickets will be refunded but what about travel expenses, hotels? What a bummer for the fans — Nat🐺🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Natillywolf) July 18, 2023

“Fell ill.” Sure, that can happen when someone daydrinks in a heat wave. Shocker. — Phantom (@effoff1988) July 18, 2023

Nobody cares about that man. They just watch him destroy himself with his disordered drinking, whilst laughing and cheering “mega pints”. His demise is in sight and they will look back and think I fed that man’s addiction and promoted his 💀. What a lovely caring team he has. — Cybele 🪷 (@HeardHeroine) July 18, 2023

