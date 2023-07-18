John Cena is one of the biggest celebrities in the world who has made his way from the wrestling ring to Hollywood movies. After making his debut in the entertainment industry with WWE, Cena has risen to success and is now an amazing actor. He has been a part of big movie franchises, but there was a time when he could not land the role in Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2, as he was rejected by the Marvel Studios. Read on ahead to find out what actually happened.

Cena might not have got the role of a Marvel character but is now seen as a DC character of Peacemaker. In the past, he was also rejected for Shazam as he was in discussion with the makers for a role in the movie. However, fate had other plans for the actor as he surprised the audiences when he played DC’s Peacemaker, which has manifested in his own solo series on HBO Max after his introduction in The Suicide Squad.

During a conversation with Josh Horowitz on The Happy Sad Confused podcast, John Cena revealed that he was rejected for previous roles in Marvel movies before joining the old DCEU. He revealed that he was rejected for several superhero roles before he eventually landed Peacemaker, including Shazam and Cable in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2. “I can’t tell you how many superhero roles I’ve been rejected for,” said the leader of the Cenation.

Later John Cena revealed that ‘Shazam’ is just one of the superhero projects on the long list of rejections he’s had in his career. When asked if he was approached for the role of Cable, he added, “Yeah. Shazam was Dikembe Mutombo. There was a few in the Marvel universe, rejected. But you know, I kept trying.”

Even Cena would have never imagined the status he has got now. As he was last seen in the Fast X movie, he will be reprising his DC character as his solo series has been announced for a sequel.

