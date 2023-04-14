David F. Sandberg, the director of Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been under constant scrutiny by the DC fans for his choices for the sequel. The Sweden native, however, took all in his stride and logged into Twitter to reply to a few loyal fans with all grace and dignity. The director decided to address the issues fans had with the movie admitting that he knew what the box office tracking looked like.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released in March 2023 and only managed to score 51% on Rotten Tomatoes and also failed to attract DC fans to the theatres. Read on for more.

David F. Sandberg recently took to Twitter to address the harassment he has been facing by the Internet. When one of the fans asked why he was ruining the movie with every tweet, Sandberg asserted, “I like talking about filmmaking and how and why things were done.” Another fan complained about a scene from the first movie which was re-shot for the sequel with the Shazam family’s new costumes. The fan asked, “Y tf did you include a scene from the 1st movie at all, u idiot? U know what takes even less time? Not refilling a scene u already have… just 2 make it look worse… Plus the sheer stupidity of including a scene from the 1st movie anyway. If we want 2 see that scene we’ll watch the 1st movie. So your excuse is, we didn’t make him fly because I knew I was a shitty director….? Weird flex.” Replying to this, Sandberg tweeted, “Sure does make some people quite upset though. Never flash back to a previous movie!! If the audience wanted to see that they’d watch the previous movie!!”

Another fan said that all the 2019 suit fans have appeared and that the Shazam 2 director, David F Sandberg wanted to do something new. To this Sandberg replied, “Not at all. I don’t think the old suits were bad, I mean they were based on my specifications after all. But why not try something new rather than doing the same thing again. Like the hood was cool but we weren’t going to use it so let’s try a design without it.”

Take a look:

There are lots of limitations with minors. In Georgia you’re very limited when it comes to smoke on set with minors. That’s why the prison cell is all atmospheric and nice when it’s just the wizard but no smoke when Freddy is there. And in the pit all the smoke is VFX. https://t.co/VW0LD8U70Z — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 7, 2023

Not at all. I don’t think the old suits were bad, I mean they were based on my specifications after all. But why not try something new rather than doing the same thing again. Like the hood was cool but we weren’t going to use it so let’s try a design without it. https://t.co/Hcak2dkSMK — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 8, 2023

I think I'll hold off on publishing this video for a bit. I just don't feel strong enough to deal with whatever bullshit and misinterpretations I'm sure will come of it. Sorry for the tease. But check out Shazam 2, out now on digital. And here's a clip for now: https://t.co/vbRvUToNRW pic.twitter.com/rfEcLLT5i1 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 7, 2023

A few days ago the director of the superhero movie also shared that he was not feeling strong enough to deal with whatever bullsh*t and misinterpretations while sharing a video from Shazam 2 adding that he will hold on to publishing the video a bit.

He tweeted, “I think I’ll hold off on publishing this video for a bit. I just don’t feel strong enough to deal with whatever bullsh*t and misinterpretations I’m sure will come of it. Sorry for the tease. But check out ‘Shazam 2,’ out now on digital. And here’s a clip for now.”

