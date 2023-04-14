Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s friendship is known to everyone in the world. From their peers in the industry to their fans worldwide, everyone admires their friendship and adores their gestures for each other. Recently, Sel attended Taylor’s Eras’ Tour concert with her little sister and videos of the same went viral on social media. And amid the same, we bring you a Selena & Tay BFF-ship mashed up on ‘Apna Bana Le’ edit, and it’ll make you pick up your phone and call Tay to your Sel immediately. Scroll below to watch the video.

Selena and Taylor are among the most potent and influential singers worldwide, with a massive fan following. While the Rare singer is the most followed woman on Instagram with over 411 million followers, Tay has over 254 million followers on the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the edit, an Instagram account named Rach & Mon has shared a parody of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift on ‘Apna Bana Le’ BGM from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya; it will definitely leave all their fans emotional.

The page captioned their video, “Friends who feel like home >>>” Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rach and Mon <3 (@mysugarbaby)

Do you miss the Selena Gomez to your Taylor Swift yet?

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “they raised my standards in friendship.”

Another user commented, “Oh to have a friendship like theirs 😩”

A third user commented, “THEY BOTH ARE MY HOME”

While you watch this adorable video, I’ll call the Selena Gomez to my Taylor Swift. Brb, hehe!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sam Smith Brutally Slammed For ‘Overs*xualized’ Performance With Racy Outfits & Devil Horns, Shocked Fans Say: “This Is Vulgar And Satanic…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News