Selena Gomez is currently the most followed woman on Instagram, which is proof that everyone wants updates on her life. She goes on social media breaks repeatedly, but that doesn’t stop her from spreading love. Recently in the news over the Hailey Bieber feud and Zayn Malik romance, the Rare Beauty owner debuted spring nails that are breaking the internet. Scroll below for details!

Many wouldn’t know but Sel enjoys creative hands. Everyone spoke of her attire at the Golden Globes and many even went on to troll her with Ursula comparisons. But what most missed out on were her ‘naked disco’ nails. The actress relies on one of the top ‘man’-icurist Tom Bachik and there’s no denying that he ‘nails’ it every single time!

Tom Bachik recently took to Instagram and showcased his new work on Selena Gomez. The actress flaunted her Spring nails which were minimal yet super chic. What’s to be noted is the shade of yellow, which seems quite unique and netizens have been wondering how he achieved such uniqueness and perfection.

Selena Gomez fans, as expected, went gaga in the comments section.

A user wrote, “beautiful nails queen 😍 good work, this color for spring is so pretty!!”

Another reacted, “Tom you always SLAY”

“good job like always @tombachik,” a comment read.

A fan hailed, “that color” with fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)

Meanwhile, take a look at the Golden Globes nails Selena Gomez pulled off here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)



How pretty are these, what do y’all think?

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been busy shooting Only Murders In The Building Season 3. She recently was seen turning a bride on sets and fans went into a meltdown.

There have been strong rumours that she’s dating Zayn Malik and his mother and sister seem to be giving the nod to their relationship!

