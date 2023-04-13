Former One Direction member, Harry Styles is undoubtedly a ladies’ man with millions of followers, especially women. His personal life has always been the talk of the town. His relationship with actress/director Olivia Wilde made headlines and as per reports, the latter had a tough time getting over the breakup. A few days ago, Styles was caught kissing Emily Ratajkowski who has allegedly been friends with Wilde. Very recently, Styles almost ran into Olivia at a gym. Boy, that would have been awkward!

The former couple dated for two years before going their separate ways last November. Wilde reportedly said that there is no bad blood between them but who knows what she’s going through after what Harry and Emily pulled up.

Page Six reported that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted at the fitness professional Tracy Anderson’s boutique Studio in Studio City, Los Angeles on Wednesday. Both looked sleek and set in their gym clothes. Harry donned a plain white t-shirt with a pair of navy blue trousers, that looked quite comfy for gym day. He tied his hair in a cute ponytail. He sported white coloured Vans sneakers and carried a beige duffle bag for his gym amenities. Finally, he anchored it all with his cool sunglasses.

On the other hand, Olivia Wilde was spotted leaving the gym all glowing after the workout. She sported a black crop top with matching leggings and a white sweater tied around her waist. Harry Styles arrived within thirty minutes at the gym after she left it. That was a close save!

As per reports, after the hot make-out session with Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski allegedly begged for forgiveness from Olivia Wilde. A few days ago, Emily hinted that she and the As It Was hitmaker might be seeing each other for quite some time.

