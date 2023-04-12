Super Mario Bros. is an iconic video game from the 80s and 90s that has amassed a huge fan base over the years. It was one of the first video games that many millennials played and the generation still holds fond memories close to their heart. The game’s success was not limited to the gaming world, as it also inspired a movie that was released in 1993. Fast forward to 2023, and the Super Mario Bros.

The movie has been rebooted by directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and has taken the world by storm. The Super Mario Bros. Movie didn’t just smash the limits globally but also in India. In India, the Super Mario Bros. Movie is performing exceptionally well at PVR and INOX Cinemas, drawing in large crowds of fans eager to experience the adventure of their favorite childhood game on the big screen. Released last week, the film sold over 1.25 lac tickets so far at PVR and INOX box offices. The numbers are only rising and we can expect Mario, Peaches and even Bowser to impress the viewers on Big Screens for days to come.

Mario’s action-packed adventure has captivated the young and old alike all over the world. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser. The film’s success can be attributed to its fabulous graphics and dubbing which has poured life into the beloved characters, appealing to both old and new fans. Other than the voice cast and iconic game adaption, here are 4 reasons why Super Mario Bros. Movie is a must-watch blockbuster of 2023:

It’s the global favorite of 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2023 has become a sensation across the world, breaking records in several countries. According to Variety, the film racked in an impressive $377 million over the Easter weekend and the numbers are only rising. Unsurprising as fans of the game have been waiting quite a long for the movie and it hasn’t disappointed!

Peaches may get an Oscar

The song ‘Peaches’, sung by the beloved Jack Black, has become a fan favorite and has even become eligible for the Oscars! The romantic serenade by Bowser to our heroine Peaches has people grooving and swaying with him in the theaters. Now, a villain making you sway to his music with him, that’s a surprise that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Drops a major sequel hint

Fans who stick around to the end are rewarded with a surprise scene that hints at what (or who) will happen in the future. Although nothing has been revealed yet, the creators tease fans with all sorts of possibilities for the sequel (if one exists) and what they can expect. We know the hint but won’t share it; instead, go to your nearest theatre and wait until the very end to find out.

The film transports you to your childhood

The visuals and the well-known Mario soundtrack reverberate fond memories of your childhood in no time. With Super Mario Bros being the undisputed favourite of the millennials, the film is surely striking a heavy dose of nostalgia.

