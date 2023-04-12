Handsome hunk Chris Evans might be one of the biggest stars of Hollywood but the actor has never hosted the Saturday Night Live (SNL) show. In a recent interview of his, the Marvel star shed light on why he never took the hosting responsibilities on SNL.

Chris Evans will soon be seen in a new action comedy called Ghosted which also stars his close friend and frequent collaborator Ana de Armas. Read on for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with ET Canada, Chris Evans addressed why he never hosted a SNL episode when asked will he be up for a cameo if Ana de Armas calls him up on the show to which the former Captain America replied, “Well, now a cameo I can handle. I’ve avoided hosting ‘SNL’ like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me.” The 41-year-old actor further stated, “To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great, that’s perfect. In and out… get your toes wet.”

Chris Evans added, “But hosting, I tip my hat to her. She’s going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me”, referring to Ana de Armas hosting the upcoming episode of SNL over the weekend.

The Hollywood heavyweight also claimed that he is not a funny person adding, “Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person.” Chris Evan’s new flick Ghosted is all set to hit Apple TV+ on April 21.

Chris Evans also spoke about the potential storyline for the Knives Out franchise if his character was ever to return. The actor shared, “First of all, we’ve got to get Ransom out of prison. So, let’s say he got out off of some sort of loophole, and then it’s a long revenge game.”

He added, “You know, it’s a long revenge game against Marta and Benoit Blanc, but it’s like in plain sight. Like, he runs for office, he’s an upstanding guy. You know, he becomes a congressman. But, the whole ploy is trying to get back at them.”

The actor was last seen in The Gray Man and also voiced the titular character in the animated movie Lightyear.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Rihanna Splurges $21 Million For New Luxurious Abode Once Owned By FRIENDS Actor Matthew Perry, Condo Has Private Wine Storage, 6 Bathrooms, 4 Bedrooms & Much More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News