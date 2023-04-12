Back when the pandemic began in 2020, Ana de Armas was in a relationship with Ben Affleck, and while the reason behind their breakup is still unknown, fans loved their offscreen chemistry with each other in public. Back in the same year, Ana put up a cardboard cut-out picture of herself trolling the paparazzi outside her Los Angeles home after her beach pictures with her ex-boyfriend went viral on social media. Isn’t that a historical way to take a dig at the paps? Haha!

Ana and Ben met on the sets of their film, a psychological thriller, Deep Water. The two started dating thereafter, and they were often spotted taking strolls with her pet dog while grabbing their daily dose of iced coffee.

In 2020, according to Vulture, Ana de Armas served revenge on the paparazzi as she placed her cardboard cut-out pictures of herself at her Los Angeles home. The paparazzi reportedly left no stones unturned while taking pictures of Ana and her then-boyfriend Ben Affleck.

This historic move came to troll the paparazzi. Take a look at the picture below:

Ana de Armas trolls the obsessed paparazzi by placing a cardboard cut-out version of herself in the front yard of her current residence. (June 5, 2020) pic.twitter.com/SKmpxq1tDN — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) June 5, 2020

In fact, Ben’s three kids helped Ana de Armas to place the cut-outs on her lawn; take a look at it below:

Ben Affleck’s kids decided that one Ana de Armas wasn’t enough so they brought a life-size poster cut-out of her to play with outside as well. (June 4, 2020) pic.twitter.com/neX6vZ6ZZa — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) June 5, 2020

Haha, that was a savage move!

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is now married to Jennifer Lopez, and Ana is currently enjoying her single life. She was last seen in Netflix’s film ‘Blonde’ where she played the character of Marilyn Monroe in her biopic and got critically acclaimed for her performance.

What are your thoughts on Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck making a kick-as* move to troll the paparazzi? Tell us in the space below.

