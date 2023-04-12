Ryan Gosling is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Throw any genre at him, be it action, drama or romance, and he will not disappoint. While many are sceptical about Gosling’s role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, a childhood video of the actor showing off some ace moves with a bunch of girls is resurfacing on the internet. While many are stunned to see his dance moves, others are confident the actor would do a great job.

Gosling began his journey in showbiz with the 2001 film The Believer and further starred in a number of independent movies. He first earned massive recognition for his role in the 2004 movie The Notebook. Since then, the actor has been nominated twice for the Academy Awards and has won several other accolades.

Coming back to Gosling’s upcoming film, the actor will play the role of Ken opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie. As per the film’s trailer, the La La Land star will sport a blonde hair-do with trendy blue clothes in the movie as he attempts to win over Barbie. While netizens are not convinced if the actor will be able to bring Ken the doll to life with the movie, a childhood video of Ryan is making rounds on the internet.

An Instagram user @pubertyhit.s recently shared the clip and added the hit track Barbie Girl in the background. In the clip, a little Gosling could be seen donning a shimmery purple shirt with silver pants as he danced at the centre of a girls’ group. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “‘Ryan Gosling isn’t fit to play ken.’ Explain this then.” The user further penned, “Ryan Gosling is KEN for a reason.” For the unversed, the clip is from 1992 and Gosling danced to Cathy Dennis’ track ‘Touch Me (All Night Long).’ Watch the clip here.

Fans are seemingly convinced as they could not stop commenting on the clip. One wrote, “he’s eating and he knows it,” while another penned, “He ain’t new to this he’s true to this.”

One Instagram user also wrote, “Leave him alone it was his dream.”

A fourth one commented, “Greta saw this and said he’s the one.”

