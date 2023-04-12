Rihanna is one of the richest pop stars in the music industry. With sales of over 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna is the second-best-selling female music artist of all time. The Barbadian singer is making headlines for purchasing a luxurious abode previously owned by Friends star Matthew Perry. Scroll down to know more.

Ahead of the birth of her second child, RiRi is ensuring that her family has plenty of room to grow by purchasing the 40th-floor penthouse in the same building, where she already owns a three-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot home.

As reported by Architectural Digest, Rihanna bought a sprawling condo which was previously owned by Matthew Perry. The condo ‘is more than double the size of her previous one, spanning a whopping 9,290 square feet with four bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths,’ claims the report.

The expectant singer successfully negotiated a price reduction for the property from its high $28 million listing to $21 million, or $600,000 less than what the property’s owner, Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar, paid the Friends star for it back in 2021. At her new house, RiRi will live with her newborn boy and her rapper beau A$AP Rocky.

After lowering the price by $8 million to $27 million a year later, he sold the opulent flat near wealthy Beverly Hills to Afterpay co-founder Nicholas Molnar for $21.6 million. According to The Los Angeles Times, it was “Southern California’s priciest flat sale since 2015.” Nearly as long as Matthew Perry actually lived there, he spent selling the house.

The Friends actor paid $20 million for the penthouse in 2017. Rihanna’s new condo has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four balconies with spectacular views of Los Angeles and its surroundings, from the Downtown Los Angeles cityscape to the Pacific Ocean. The flat can be transformed into the ideal centre for entertaining thanks to the abundance of seating areas. This property is suited for the diva thanks to the expansive terrace areas, which lend that final touch of quality.

Celebrities love The Century, a gated building built in 2010 that provides round-the-clock concierge support and high levels of protection. Several other amenities are also provided, such as a sizable pool with cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a movie theatre, and private wine storage.

Also, the kitchen features a huge bar area with space for at least five people, and at least two of the bedrooms have several windows with 360-degree views of the City of Angels.

