South Koran model and actress Jung Chae-yul, who shot to fame with Netflix show Zombie Detective, was found dead in her home on April 11. The unfortunate news of her demise was confirmed by her agency Management S with the help of an official statement.

Jung Chae-yul first started gaining recognition in the world of modelling after her Korean modelling show Devil’s Runway in 2016. She was also seen in the movie Deep. Read on for more.

According to The Indian Express, the official statement by Management S read, “Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae-Yul left our side on April 11, 2023.” The statement continued, “In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private. Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place.” The statement concluded, “We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumours.” Jung Chae-yul had last shared a photo of hers on Instagram where she can be seen holding a glass while listening to music with her headphones on. The reason behind her death is yet to be revealed. Koimoi will keep you posted.

Social media users shared their condolences as one of the users stated, “Beautiful young lady. RIP.” Another added, “Tragic! So many young people dying of “suddenly”.

The next one stated, “Such heartbreaking news, may she rest in peace.” One shared, “I wish you all the best and only good memories.” The next one posted, “I’ll cheer for you to achieve higher dreams in the sky.”

Jung Chae-yul was born on September 4,1996, and was 26 at the time of her demise. On Instagram, she had close to 30K followers. According to reports, her project Wedding Impossible was in production at the time of her death. The filming has apparently been cancelled after her untimely demise.

