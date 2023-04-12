Angelina Jolie is a well-established and well-accomplished actress in Hollywood. She is quite versatile at what she does and has every genre in her grip. Jolie is one of the actresses who can kick a** in the action genre and give male actors, a run for their money. Her Tomb Raider franchise gave the actress a new perspective towards stunt work but she did not at first want to be a part of it. She appeared in two of the films, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001 followed by Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life in 2003. The facilities that came with the first film made her rethink her decision. Scroll below to know everything in detail!

Jolie‘s franchise came back in 2018 when Alicia Vikander stepped into her shoes. For those who are not aware, the action-adventure film is based on the popular video game series, Tomb Raider. Although she hesitated to take up the challenge that came with this role, she later came on board and we got to see her in this very cool avatar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old interview, while speaking to Collider, Angelina Jolie revealed the real reason for changing her decision to be a part of the Lara Croft movie. And it was not the script or anything but the chance to travel the world and train with British Military that fascinated her enough to star in the film.

Angelina Jolie said, “I said, ‘I really didn’t feel like that character suited me.’ I actually didn’t at first want to do it. I said no. But they said you can travel the world and train with the British Military and so I had three months of seeing what I could do. And I would encourage anybody to do that. Sign up for as much as you can, give yourself a few months, push yourself to the limit and see, ‘What can I do?’ And you find that there’s a lot you didn’t know and some crazy, weird things you can do or you’re capable of, so I love it.”

Angelina Jolie did one heck of a job as Lara Croft so much so that Megan Fox was allegedly intimidated to take on the part in the 2018 reboot. It ultimately went to Alicia Vikander.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Super Mario Bros Movie Box Office (North America): Our Favourite Plumber Destroy Zack Snyder’s Batman Vs Superman’s Easter BO Record

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News