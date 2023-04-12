Alia Bhatt is all set to take the global stage ahead of her much anticipated international debut with Heart of Stone. She is all set to make her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year Met Gala.

Alia has carved her own space with her unique fashion choices, and is now taking it global at the most sought after red carpet across the world.

Alia Bhatt will be a wearing a Prabal Gurang outfit for the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix’s Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani.

2022 was a landmark year for her with Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra becoming the biggest blockbusters and the acclaimed Darlings, which was her maiden production venture.

