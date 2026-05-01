Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles, released with its fate sealed on the opening day itself. With no pre-release buzz whatsoever, the film registered a dismal start and, further, due to a lack of awareness and poor word of mouth, failed to show any growth in the following days. Amid a good run of Bhooth Bangla, it got completely lost and wrapped up its box office run in just one week. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

The Bollywood romantic comedy film was theatrically released on April 24. It received mostly negative reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it had disappointing word of mouth. With such a reception, the film didn’t witness any turnaround after a negligible start of 25 lakh. In its lifetime run, the film couldn’t even reach the 2 crore mark in net collections.

How much did Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 earn at the Indian box office?

As mentioned above, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 opened at 25 lakh, and in its lifetime run, it multiplied its opening-day number only 6 times. As per the final collection update, it earned only 1.54 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals a gross collection of 1.81 crore. It’s a major disappointment with collections staying below 2 crore net.

Box office verdict of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 1.54 crore net, thus recovering only 6.16% of the total budget. So, it wrapped up its run with a huge deficit of 23.46 crore or 93.84%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crore

India net collection – 1.54 crore

Recovery – 6.16%

Deficit – 23.46 crore

Deficit% – 93.84%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The rom-com is directed by Prasshant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banner of Soundrya Production and Zee Studios. It also stars Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, and Gopi Bhalla in key roles.

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