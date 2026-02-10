Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Disha Patani’s sizzling tandem may be the biggest pull behind the upcoming Sajid Nadiadwala film O’Romeo. However, the return of Vishal Bharadwaj as a mainstream Bollywood director is also a big headline this February.

The impact of working with someone like Bharadwaj can only be realized when you actually undergo that experience. Avinash Tiwary recently did exactly that.

Vishal Bharadwaj’s Advice To Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary is set to star in O’Romeo as part of the ensemble cast. His look as Jalal in the movie is menacing and sends a chill down your spine. With powerful dialogues, an intense look and a never-before-seen avatar, Avinash is all set to win hearts with his acting chops in this action-romantic drama.

However, O’Romeo marked the first collaboration between Avinash Tiwary & Vishal Bhardwaj. So the young actor got some potent advice from the veteran filmmaker.

Tiwary revealed Bharadwaj’s message to him while shooting, “The most unexpected piece of advice would be ‘extreme.’ Make your choices extreme. It started right from the way we thought about how he [Jalal] would look, to the choices that he would make as the person I was playing. So yes, I wasn’t expecting that voice to be extreme.”

Tiwary has also learnt Flamenco for O’Romeo, and it will be interesting to watch him perform this expressive dance form on screen for the very first time in Bollywood.

O’Romeo Cast & Crew

O’Romeo is touted as one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and inspired by true events, the action drama stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia & Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo hits the theaters on February 13, 2026.

