Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala is reportedly in the advanced stages of finalizing a half-a-billion-dollar deal with an international company. It is set to open doors for a strategic partnership between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and the International company in question.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has been a dominant player in the Hindi film industry for almost three quarters of a century. After delivering blockbuster movies like Housefull and Super 30, the production house now aims to take its business to the next level.

What We Know About The Deal

The details of the deal have not been made public. According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter India, “[The] move is expected to allow Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to build a stronger presence overseas.”

The report from The Hollywood Reporter India quoted a few sources in the industry, who said, “Nadiadwala has held ‘multiple closed-door meetings with a global company’ for what is being described as a ‘strategic partnership.’”

The details of the deal will probably be disclosed to the public after the specifics are finalized. However, we can speculate that the move aims to expand NGE’s reach to tap into foreign markets.

Sajid Nadiadwala Upcoming Projects

Amid all this, Sajid Nadiadwala is also expecting a good audience reception for his upcoming romance crime drama, O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda, among others.

The film is a period drama that captures the criminal landscape of Mumbai in post-Independence India. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie is set to hit theaters on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day.

Nadiadwala would hope that O Romeo joins the long list of hit films produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, such as Kick, Baaghi 2, Judwaa 2, and Chhichhore.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra Were The First Choices For 2 States: Chetan Bhagat Revealed What Really Went Down With The Movie’s Casting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News