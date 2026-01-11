Team Border 2 has been going all out to make sure that the film resonates with Indians far beyond the big screen. The makers are well aware that the people of this country view Border as more than just a movie. The 1997 film was an expression of untapped emotions for a patriotic nation ready to claim its place on the world stage.

So they know that Border 2 has to deliver a similar expression to Indians across the country and beyond. Following the overwhelming success of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge, the makers, T-Series and JP Films, are now gearing up for a large-scale event to unveil the film’s next track, Jaate Hue Lamhon.

Border 2 Makers To Release Jaate Hue Lamhon

The upcoming song has been described as a deeply emotional and soulful composition, set to be released before an audience of nearly 10,000 to 12,000 army personnel and their families in Khasa, Amritsar. The song will go live on January 12, 2026.

The original Border movie also featured a song named “Ae Jaate Hue Lamhon,” where we saw Sunil Shetty’s character, Bhairav Singh, sing goodbye to his newlywed wife before leaving for his deployment. The emotional song was voiced by Roop Kumar Rathod.

It is uncertain whether the new song will have similar melancholic undertones. But the reboot has raised expectations after the success of Ghar Kab Aaoge.

Just days ago, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, along with singer Sonu Nigam, gathered at Longewala-Tanot near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan to launch Ghar Kab Aaoge. The setting added profound emotional weight to the moment, and the response from those present was nothing short of thunderous, leaving a powerful and lasting impact on everyone who witnessed it.

Border 2 Cast & Crew

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 assembles a powerful ensemble cast, led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is set to be a great cinematic experience for Indians this year. Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage, as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23, 2026.

