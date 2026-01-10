Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani is the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema that has garnered love and acclaim for over 10 years now. The film series extends with a third chapter as Rani Mukherji returns in a police uniform. Adding to the excitement and ending the wait, YRF has now shared an important update regarding the release date.

When Rani Mukerji puts on a police uniform, audiences know something intense is coming their way. The Mardaani franchise has never been about easy battles or safe stories, and the third film seems ready to push boundaries once again. With a chilling new poster now out, the buzz around Shivani Shivaji Roy’s next mission has suddenly grown louder.

Mardaani 3 Release Preponed To A New Date

The makers have decided to advance the film’s release date, giving audiences an earlier-than-expected opportunity to experience the thriller. Earlier, Mardaani 3 was scheduled to hit theaters on February 27, 2026, during the Holi festival period; however, it will now be released early. The much-awaited third installment of the Mardaani franchise will now be released in theaters on January 30, 2026, ahead of its initial planned release date. The announcement has already sparked excitement among fans who have followed Shivani Shivaji Roy’s journey for over a decade.

Rani Mukerji Calls Mardaani 3 “Dark, Deadly, & Brutal”

Along with the announcement, the first poster of Mardaani 3 was unveiled. The makers are pegging this film to be a bloody, violent clash between Shivani’s goodness vs sinister evil forces as she begins an extraordinary race against time hunt to rescue scores of missing girls of the country.

The newly revealed poster suggests a gripping race against time. The film is expected to be more intense, violent, and emotionally heavy than its predecessors. Rani Mukerji has previously described the film as “dark, deadly, and brutal,” a statement that instantly caught attention online. Fans are now eager to see how far the makers will push the story in this chapter.

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and has been produced by Aditya Chopra. While Mardaani (first film) tackled the grim realities of human trafficking, Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a psychotic serial rapist who dared to challenge the system. Mardaani 3 is delving into a dark, brutal reality of our society, continuing the franchise’s legacy of gripping, issue-based storytelling.

