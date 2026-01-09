The countdown to the 2026 edition of the prestigious Academy Awards has already begun. The nominations for the 98th Oscars will be announced on January 22, 2026, with the awards ceremony scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026.

Earlier, Neeraj Ghaywan’s emotionally resonant drama Homebound made headlines after advancing to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Now, in yet another encouraging development for Indian cinema, five Indian films have been included among the 201 titles eligible to compete for Best Picture at the 98th Oscars. Read on to find out which films made the cut, and where you can watch them online.

1. Mahavatar Narsimha

Director: Ashwin Kumar

Ashwin Kumar IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha focuses on Bhakt Prahlad’s dedicated devotion to Lord Vishnu and how Lord Vishnu’s fourth avatar, Narsimha, defeats a powerful demon.

2. Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

Director: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Set generations before Kantara, the mythological action film Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 follows Berme, a tribal warrior played by Rishab Shetty, as conflicts over sacred forest land ignite the origins of Bhoota Kola rituals.

3. Tourist Family

Director: Abishan Jeevinth

Abishan Jeevinth IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Plot: The film follows the story of a loving and kind Tamil family from Sri Lanka, who relocate to Chennai in the hope of a better and more secure future, while facing various challenges.

4. Tanvi The Great

Director: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Streaming On: Currently Not Streaming

Plot: The film Tanvi the Great follows Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutt), a woman on the autism spectrum, who, inspired by her late Indian Army father’s unfulfilled dream to salute the flag at Siachen Glacier, sets out to join the Army and complete his mission despite facing barriers and societal doubts.

5. Sister Midnight

Director: Karan Kandhari

Karan Kandhari IMDb Rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Plot: The dark comedy drama follows a newly married woman, Uma (Radhika Apte), who lives in a one-room home in Mumbai with her timid husband. She struggles to cope with the Mumbai heat and her nosy neighbors. Eventually, the frustrated woman transforms into a disturbing and ruthless figure.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Did Tara Sutaria & Veer Pahariya Break Up? Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News