Homabale Films, one of India’s most celebrated and respected production houses, has reached yet another prestigious milestone, this time on the global stage. The banner has officially entered the Oscars race with two of its films from 2025 — Mahavatar Narasimha and Kantara: Chapter 1. Both films have been submitted to the Oscar General Entry List, marking a proud and historic moment for Indian cinema.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Mahavatar Narasimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar. Both films presented by Hombale Films enjoyed massive box-office successes and received praise for their storytelling, cultural roots, technical quality, and overall vision.

Eligible For Major Oscar Categories

With their entry into the General Entry list, both films are now eligible for consideration and shortlisting across key Oscar general categories. These include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Producer, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay/Writing, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography, subject to the Academy review process.

Kantara: Chapter 1 & Mahavatar Narasimha: Faith & Folklore At The Core

Mahavatar Narasimha is inspired by Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar, drawing directly from Hindu mythology. Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel, delves deeper into Bhoota Kola, exploring divine spirits and age-old roots connected to the land. Both films place God, faith, and divine justice at the center of their storytelling. Both Mahavatar Narasimha and Kantara: Chapter 1 celebrate Indian faith, folklore, and divine justice, turning belief itself into the hero.

Out of the five Indian films featured in this year’s Oscar General Entry List, two come from Hombale Films. This highlights the banner’s growing influence and consistent contribution to Indian cinema’s global presence.

As Indian cinema continues to gain momentum worldwide, this achievement serves as a clear indication of its expanding global reach. For Hombale Films and Indian cinema as a whole, this is a truly proud moment.

