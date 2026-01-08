Akhanda 2 is the latest Nandamuri Balakrishna film, which was released in theaters on December 12, 2025. The film got mixed reactions on the internet, but it still currently holds a 6.9/10 rating on IMDb.

The film is now set to make its OTT release after its theatrical run. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch the film on their personal screens, and this news comes as welcome. Let’s take a look at the digital release date of Akhanda 2 and when Balakrishna’s mega film will be available online.

When Will Akhanda 2 Be Available On OTT?

The makers have officially announced the OTT release of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2. The movie will stream on Netflix starting January 9, 2026, and the streaming platform made the official announcement on its social platform. It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

How Much Akhanda 2 Earned At The Box Office?

Akhanda 2 has reportedly earned 94.43 crore net at the Indian box office, which translates to 111.42 crore gross in 21 days. The film has also collected 12.35 crore gross overseas, taking its total worldwide gross to 123.77 crore.

The film resulted in a flop at the box office. Despite these earnings, Akhanda 2 remains the lowest-grossing Akhanda sequel film by Nandamuri Balakrishna in the overseas market since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to various reports, the budget of Akhanda 2 ranges from 120 crores to 200 crores, which appears to be a high-cost production. Despite delivering disappointing box office numbers, Akhanda 2 has still managed to achieve a notable milestone. The film has become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s second-highest-grossing release at the Indian box office, surpassing Daaku Maharaaj, which earned ₹91.23 crore.

