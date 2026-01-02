Akhanda 2 was released amid high expectations but has turned out to be an epic disappointment. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, the film has achieved some exciting feats, but considering its budget and the sequel factor, it failed to generate the desired earnings. Both in India and overseas, it has clearly underperformed and is nearing its conclusion. Due to such a run, the film has unleashed an undesirable feat for Balayya at the overseas box office.

With Balayya’s pull and sequel factor coming into play, the Akhanda sequel was expected to do well in the North American territory (the USA and Canada). However, due to disappointing promotional assets, the film failed to generate the expected buzz, resulting in an underwhelming start. Further, mixed negative to mixed word of mouth made things worse. Such performance in North America affected the overseas tally.

Akhanda 2 records an undesirable overseas feat for Nandamuri Balakrishna post-COVID

As per the recent update, Akhanda 2 has earned an estimated 12.3 crore gross at the overseas box office. Since the film has almost concluded its international run, the tally is unlikely to change. With such a collection, the Akhanda sequel has become the lowest-grossing film of Nandamuri Balakrishna in the overseas market post-COVID.

Shockingly, Akhanda 2 couldn’t even surpass its predecessor, Akhanda, which scored 13.7 crore gross internationally.

Take a look at the overseas performance of Balayya’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Daaku Maharaaj – 18.1 crores Veera Simha Reddy – 15 crores Bhagavanth Kesari – 14.8 crores Akhanda – 13.7 crores Akhanda 2 – 12.3 crores

How much did the Akhanda sequel earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the latest collection update by Sacnilk, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has earned 93.15 crore net at the Indian box office in 21 days. It equals 109.91 crore gross. As mentioned above, it has scored 12.3 crore gross overseas. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 21-day worldwide box office collection is 122.21 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 93.15 crores

India gross – 109.91 crores

Overseas gross – 12.3 crores

Worldwide gross – 122.21 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: 45 Box Office: Shiva Rajkumar & Upendra Starrer Is A Major Disappointment, Recovers Less Than 40% Of Its Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News