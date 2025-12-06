Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 has been one of the most-awaited Tollywood releases of 2025, and since the first installment was a winner during its theatrical run, expectations have been high. On December 4, everything was set, and the film was all set for its grand theatrical release. Unfortunately, a decade-old financial dispute between the production house and Eros proved to be a significant hurdle, halting the release of the magnum opus. Keep reading for the detailed report!

A decade-old financial matter halts Akhanda 2’s theatrical release

After facing some delays, the Akhanda sequel was finally scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 5. However, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court stopped the release at the eleventh hour. The matter traces back to 2015, when Eros and 14 Reels Entertainment (producers) entered into an agreement related to Aagadu and 1: Nenokkadine. The deal later turned into a dispute, and the matter became legal.

In 2019, 14 Reels Entertainment was ordered to pay over 11 crores along with interest. However, no payment was made. Over the years, the matter remained unaddressed. However, when Eros learned that the production house was gearing up for the release of a magnum opus like Akhanda 2, it took the opportunity to recover the dues and made a petition to halt the film’s release till the matter is solved. Ultimately, it led to the Akhanda sequel facing the heat.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu step in to support the makers

On the eve of the scheduled release date, the production house confirmed that Akhanda 2 has been postponed indefinitely. The latest update is that the makers are doing their best to ensure a smooth release by clearing their dues as soon as possible. Reports also suggest that Nandamuri Balakrishna has sacrificed 7 crores of his salary to help the makers clear dues of Eros.

Reportedly, Nandamuri Balakrishna was paid a whopping 40 crores for Akhanda 2. So, if we compare both amounts, the senior Tollywood star is giving up 17.5% of his pay, which is a big thing.

Even director Boyapati Srinu has reportedly sacrificed 4 crores of his remuneration, which equals 11.42% of his 35 crore salary.

With the lead actor and director forgoing a significant portion of their agreed-upon remuneration, let’s hope Akhanda 2 gets cleared for theatrical release as soon as possible.

