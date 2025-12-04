Akhanda 2 is all set to arrive in cinemas tomorrow. The film brings back Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu for their fourth collaboration after Simha, Legend, and Akhanda. Since the first film became a massive hit, fans are expecting the new chapter to deliver even bigger action and stronger drama.

Even before the film begins its theatrical run, Akhanda 2 is already making headlines for a major OTT deal. Netflix has stepped in with an offer that is both huge and unusual for a senior Tollywood star.

Netflix Locks A Record Deal With A Performance Clause

According to a report from OTTPlay, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of Akhanda 2 for all languages and finalized the deal with a new clause. The OTT rights of Balakrishna’s film have been sealed for approximately 85 crores. This is the highest OTT amount ever offered for a Balakrishna film.

The structure of the deal is where the twist comes in. Netflix has added a performance-based clause that allows them to reduce the payment by twenty-five percent if Akhanda 2 fails to do well in theaters. Since the deal is worth 85 crore, this means the platform could deduct around 21.25 crore if the movie flops.

3 MASSive Forces into Action. 🔥🔥🔥 Can’t wait for Bala’s MASS

Boya’s Magic &

Teddy Buoy’s Duty. 💥💥💥 Kodutunnam 🥳🥳 #Akhanda2 pic.twitter.com/bpq9EMRTm8 — appie 🎀 (@fizz_nandamuri) December 4, 2025

The same model works in the opposite direction, too. If the film becomes a big success, Netflix will increase the payment by twenty-five percent. This approach puts extra responsibility on the filmmakers, but it also ensures that the audience gets a product made with more care and effort.

Why The Hype Around Akhanda 2 Keeps Growing?

Akhanda 2 is said to be Balakrishna’s most expensive film yet, with a production cost of around 180 crore. With Netflix already contributing 85 crore through its digital deal, the movie has recovered almost half of its budget before release. The makers are expected to earn even more from satellite rights and music rights.

The cast also includes Aadi Pinishetty, Samyukta, and Harshaali Malhotra. Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Plus, with music by SS Thaman, the sequel is one of the most-awaited Telugu releases of 2025.

Check out the trailer of Akhanda 2 below:

