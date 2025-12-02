Kantara: Chapter 1 collected approximately ₹620 Crores and emerged as the most significant Indian hit of the year. Mahavatar Narsimha became a surprise hit, becoming the biggest Indian animated film ever, with a collection of around ₹247 Crores.

The Year 2025 Has Been Rewarding For Hombale Films

The year 2025 has been a truly flourishing one for the entertainment industry, with Hombale Films further solidifying its status as the largest production house in the country. With its two films, Mahavatar Narsimha and Kantara: Chapter 1, the banner absolutely dominated the cinema screens, earning massive praise from all quarters and securing a box office triumph with staggering numbers.

This year, Hombale Films once again showcased their power of content-driven cinema, proving to the world what a true cinematic spectacle looks like. Mahavatar Narsimha emerged as the biggest animated film ever made in India. By bringing to life the story of Lord Vishnu’s Narsimha avatar, the film presented India’s epic mythology in a way that had never been seen before. It laid the foundation for the planned seven-part animated Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Vishnu. With its groundbreaking visuals, the film surely set a new benchmark in animation.

Kantara Chapter 1 Followed The Massively Successful Kantara, Released Back In 2022

Meanwhile, after the massive success of Kantara in 2022, the biggest sleeper hit of its time, Hombale Films finally delivered the much-awaited prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. Once again, they created a profound cinematic marvel deeply rooted in Indian mythology, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of India.

The film explores the ancient origins of the Buta Kola ritual and expands upon the lore and history introduced in the 2022 film. With next-level action, magnificent visuals, top-notch VFX, goosebumps-inducing music, and an incredible performance by Rishab Shetty, the film became the biggest film of the year. It dominated the box office and ranks as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

With Mahavatar Narsimha and Kantara: Chapter 1, audiences witnessed two monumental cinematic spectacles that broke records across the board. Through these films, Hombale Films pushed the boundaries of honest filmmaking and storytelling, proving their dominance in the industry by delivering the perfect blend of cinematic grandeur and narrative depth.

