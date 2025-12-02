Ranveer Singh usually steals hearts with his high-octane energy, but a single moment at IFFI (International Film Festival of India) has landed him in an unsolicited controversy. Just a few days before Dhurandhar‘s theatrical release, a short video went viral, sparking strong reactions online and prompting the actor to issue a public apology.

How a moment turned Into A Major backlash

During a session at IFFI, Ranveer started imitating the famous Chaundi. He crossed his eyes, stuck his tongue out, referred to the character as a “female ghost,” and even added a scream for comic effect. The crowd inside the venue seemed divided, with some expressions less and some entertained.

But the internet reacted very differently. As soon as the clip hit social media, users called the act disrespectful, especially since the scene in Kantara is tied to deep cultural and spiritual significance. The outrage grew quickly, Shame on You Ranveer Singh started trending on X, and many people accused the actor of mocking faith and a sacred character.

Ranveer Clears The Air With A Sincere Apology

After hours of relentless trolling, Ranveer responded to the incident with an apology via his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”



The apology note from Ranveer might have lessened the tension; however, the clip is still generating conversation threads online.

Ranveer’s Upcoming Movie Dhurandhar

The controversy thus comes at a very critical time when Ranveer was gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar. Already, the film has generated substantial buzz for its gritty tone and high-octane performances. Ranveer is expected to be seen in one of his hardest-hitting roles. With the apology out of the way, the focus is shifting once again to the film, which is touted as one of the big releases this December. The movie is set to hit screens on December 5, 2025.

Check Out The Trailer Of Dhurandhar below:

