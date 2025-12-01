Ranveer Singh is all set to arrive in the theaters after almost 2.5 years, and the audience is excited for his arrival. However, the advance booking for Dhurandhar needs to pick up pace at the box office so that the film might break some pre-opening records already! The advance booking of the film opened on November 29, partially, and it went full-fledged on November 30.

Ranveer Singh’s Last Pre-Sales

Ranveer Singh‘s last theatrical release was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and the film registered a gross pre-sales of 3.99 crore for the opening day! The superstar’s upcoming film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has registered only 11% of this pre-sale!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

Dhurandhar, till December 1, 11 AM, has registered a gross collection of 45.8 lakh (excluding block seats) with a ticket pre-sales of almost 9.2K. Interestingly, while Delhi has registered a pre-sale of 11 lakh already for the opening day, Mumbai has registered a pre-sale of only 4 lakh!

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. With four days left for the film to pick up pace with its advance booking, currently, only Delhi has 7 shows filling fast and 1 almost full show out of 272 shows that are offering advance booking for the opening day.

Dhurandhar Box Office BMS Sales!

Meanwhile, full-fledged advance booking of the film commenced on November 30, and it has managed to register a ticket pre-sales of almost 17.4K on BookMyShow. But it is still a long way from the film entering the list of the top pre-sales for a Bollywood film on BMS in 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

