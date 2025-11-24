The trailer of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has taken the internet by storm. Viewers are excited not only for the high-voltage drama but also for the fact that the film draws from true events. The characters look sharp, intense and rooted in real history, which has now become the most significant talking point.

Dhurandhar Movie Real-life Characters

Ranveer Singh portrays a secret agent who appears to be influenced by Major Mohit Sharma, the Ashok Chakra awardee. His complete appearance evokes memories of the officer who operated undercover and ultimately gave his life in a mission in Kuprwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The movie seems to honor his bravery and the dangers he faced daily.

Arjun Rampal steps into the skin of Major Iqbal. His character appears to be inspired by Ilyas Kashmiri, a notorious militant known for his brutal tactics. The raw intensity in Arjun’s scenes matches the fear and power the real figure once commanded.

R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, an intelligent and sharp-minded officer from the Indian intelligence setup. His look and presence bear a resemblance to Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor, who has played a key role in several major counter-terrorism operations. Madhavan’s strong monologue in the trailer adds more weight to this connection.

Akshaye Khanna portrays Rehman Dakait, a menacing criminal. His role seems inspired by Sardar Abdul Rehman Baloch, a personality from Karachi’s underworld who eventually established his own faction. Akshaye delivers a composed yet intimidating presence that aligns with the real-life model.

Sanjay Dutt portrays SP Chaudhary Aslam with determination, a role based on the officer Chaudhry Aslam Khan. The actual officer was renowned for confronting gangs and militant groups, surviving numerous assassination attempts before being killed in an explosion. Sanjay’s strong, on-screen persona aligns with the essence of the character.

Due to its real-world connections, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most discussed movies this year. The plot blends action, sentiment and intense stakes while the cast further enhances its impact.

Dhurandhar will arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

Check Out The Trailer Of Dhurandhar Below:

