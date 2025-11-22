Salman Khan is the undisputed ruler of Bollywood. Despite being a megastar, he is very down-to-earth by nature and has always helped those in need. Over the years, he has helped many actors, including Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, and Bobby Deol, among others, establish their careers in the film industry. Let’s look back at the time when Bobby Deol opened up about how Salman Khan helped change his career. Read on to know more.

Bobby Deol On Salman Khan’s Bonding With Dharmendra

According to NDTV, the famous sibling duo, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, appeared on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8. During the conversation, Bobby recalled his low phase in professional life and how Salman Khan supported him.

He shared, “Salman has always been there. He is completely in love with my dad (Dharmendra). The bond they share is just amazing; he (Salman Khan) has so much respect for him. He has this obsessive love for my dad and my family. He is one guy who has got no insecurity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Bobby Deol On How Salman Khan Revived His Acting Career

The Animal actor further talked about how he bagged a role in the Salman Khan starrer Race 3. He said, “One day Salman told me, ‘Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai (Sunny Deol) ke peeth pe chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badh gaya.’ Toh maine usko bola, ‘Mamu, toh mujhe tere peeth par chadhne dena.’”

He further added, “So then he remembered that, and after a couple of years, I got a phone call from him, and he said, ‘Mamu shirt utarega?’ I said, ‘Haan, Mamu, main kuch bhi karunga.’ So that’s how I got to Race 3.” For those unaware, Salman Khan and Bobby Deol call each other ‘Mamu’.

More About Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol marked his Bollywood debut in 1995 with the film Barsaat, alongside Twinkle Khanna. He made a big-screen comeback with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, where he played the antagonist Abrar Haque and gained a massive positive response. Some of his notable films include Thank You, Housefull 4, and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, among others. He is currently basking in the massive success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Directed by Aryan Khan, it also features Lakshya Lalwani, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, and Raghav Juyal, among others.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: When Suniel Shetty Opened Up About His ‘Deep Emotional Bond’ With Akshay Kumar & What He Said To Him: “You Remind Me Of My Brother I Have Lost In An Accident…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News