The news of Dharmendra‘s release from the hospital on November 12, 2025, has put the rumor mills to rest. Having worked in the industry for almost 65 years now, the Chupke Chupke actor has starred in an impressive 300+ films.

Often nicknamed the ‘He-Man’ of Hindi cinema for his performances, he delivered hit after hit in the 1970s (and 1980s), eventually starring in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay in 1975, widely regarded as one of the best Bollywood films of all time.

He has also ventured into other aspects of filmmaking with his production house, Vijayta Films. Successfully launching his son Sunny Deol (with Betaab) in 1983, and Bobby Deol (with Barsaat) in 1995, Vijayta proved its worth in a fast-moving industry.

How Much Did The Last 5 Dharmendra Movies Make At The Indian Box Office?

Despite his undeniable star power, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor’s movies have experienced incredible highs and notable lows. From starring in two of the biggest Bollywood romantic comedies post-COVID-19 lockdowns to two films not even registering a blip in collections, it has been a true rollercoaster ride, box office collection-wise.

The last five movies featuring Dharam-ji that were released in theatres are Jora: The Second Chapter (2020) (limited release due to the pandemic), Khalli Balli (2022), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), and Desh Ke Gaddar (2024). These movies earned approximately ₹240 crores at the box office. Explore the individual film collections below, featuring numbers retrieved from Box Office Mojo and Koimoi verdicts. The titles are ranked from highest to lowest based on their box office collection:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)– 153.30 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)– 87 crores Jora: The Second Chapter (2020)– 38 lakhs Desh Ke Gaddar (2024)– 4 lakhs Khalli Balli (2022)– 1 lakh

What’s Next For Dharmendra In Movies?

Dharemendra’s next on-screen appearance will be in Ikkis, a biopic about the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. A Param Vir Chakra Awardee, Khetarpal, was martyred in the line of duty, but managed to kill 10 enemy soldiers during the 1971 India–Pakistan War, when he was just 21 years old.

Set to release in Indian cinemas on December 25, 2025, the movie is backed by Maddock Films (Dinesh Vijan and Binny Padda) and helmed by Sriram Raghavan. Deol Sr. will essay the role of Brig. ML Khetarpal (Retd.) will also serve as the narrator of the film. The trailer generated a lot of interest among the general public, with Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher, Suhasini Mulay, Deepak Dobriyal, and Vivaan Shah to star in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s fans are hoping for his speedy recovery after his recent health scare.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

