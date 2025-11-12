Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story is refusing to surrender at the box office, and after 12 days, the film stands at a net collection of 16.37 crore. The film earned 11 crore in the first week and 4.8 crore during the second weekend at the box office. It is gearing up for another strong weekend, hopefully!

Paresh Rawal’s 5th Highest Grosser!

The social drama is the fifth-highest-grossing film in Paresh Rawal‘s career. It has surpassed Deewane Huye Paagal’s 15.16 crore at the box office. The next target for the actor will be chalking up the lifetime business of Raja Natwarlal!

The Taj Story Box Office Day 12

On the 12th day, Tuesday, November 11, The Taj Story earned 17 lakh at the box office, which is a drop from Monday’s 40 lakh. It would be interesting to see if the film picks up yet again in the upcoming weekend.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Paresh Rawal’s film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 11 crore

Day 8: 90 lakh

Day 9: 1.75 crore

Day 10: 2.15crore

Day 11: 40 lakh

Day 12: 17 lakh

Total: 15.74 crore

One Target & Two Milestones!

The Taj Story has been mounted on a budget of reportedly 25 crore, and the film is almost 8.6 crore away from claiming the success verdict for itself. If the film manages to earn almost 10 crore more, it would surpass Paresh Rawal’s 4th-highest-grossing film and claim a success verdict as well!

Check out the highest-grossing films of Paresh Rawal’s career (India Net Collections).

Oh My God: 81.47 crore Phir Hera Pheri: 40.82 crore Bhagam Bhag: 40.25 crore Raja Natwarlal: 26.6 crore The Taj Story: 16.37 crore

The Taj Story Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the social drama after 12 days at the box office.

India Net Collection: 16.37 crore*

India Gross Collection: 19.31 crore*

Budget: 25 crore

Budget Recovery: 65.4% *

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

