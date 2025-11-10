Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story, despite a limited buzz, is growing at the box office with good word-of-mouth. In 10 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 15.74 crore in India. This is a good number considering the competition from his own Thamma apart from Emraan Hashmi & Yami Gautam’s Haq!

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a reported budget of 25 crore, the film has managed to recover almost 63% of its budget, and if the film continues to maintain its pace at the box office during the second week, then it might cross the success line at the box office and might even enter the profit-making zone!

The Taj Story Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, November 9, The Taj Story earned almost 2.09 crore* at the box office, which is a good jump from the previous day, which brought 1.75 crore to the table. During the second weekend, the film earned 4.74 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Paresh Rawal’s film at the box office.

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 2 crore

Day 3: 2.75 crore

Day 4: 1.15 crore

Day 5: 1.6 crore

Day 6: 1.6 crore

Day 7: 90 lakh

Day 8: 90 lakh

Day 9: 1.75 crore

Day 10: 2.09 crore*

Total: 15.74 crore

Is The Taj Story A Hit Film?

The Taj Story is mounted on a budget of 25 crore, reportedly, and the film needs to earn a total of 50 crore at the box office in India to achieve a hit status as per Koimoi’s parameters. This target might be unachievable for Paresh Rawal‘s film, which currently needs almost 10 crore to claim a success tag for itself!

The Taj Story Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the social drama after ten days at the box office.

India Net Collection: 15.74 crore*

India Gross Collection: 18.57 crore

Budget: 25 crore

Budget Recovery: 62.9% *

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

