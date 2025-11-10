Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty starrer The Girlfriend did not make the debut one expected at the box office. The start was slow, but it successfully managed to score an upward graph during its opening weekend. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to enter the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Telugu. Scroll below for the latest report on day 3.

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, The Girlfriend earned 3.10 crores on day 3. It showcased limited growth of only 17.64%, compared to 2.55 crores garnered on Saturday. The maximum moolah is being accumulated from the home ground, Telugu, but the Tamil belt is witnessing footfalls on the lower end.

The overall box office collection in all languages surges to 6.95 crore net in 3 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 8.20 crores. The Girlfriend is made on a reported budget of 42 crores. In three days, the makers have recovered 16.5% of the total investment. All eyes are now on the Monday test, which will majorly determine the fate of its theatrical journey.

Take a look at the detailed day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 1.33 crores

Day 2: 2.55 crores

Day 3: 3.10 crores

Total: 6.95 crores

The Girlfriend vs Kuberaa Opening Weekend

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Kuberaa alongside Nagarjuna and Dhanush. The crime drama raked in 48.6 crores in its opening weekend. In comparison, The Girlfriend has collected 86% lower earnings. The leading lady has been a hot topic of discussion in the Indian cinema. Considering her latest successes, like Pushpa 2 and Chhaava, the romance drama should have driven better footfalls.

Rahul Ravindran’s directorial also failed to enter the top 10 opening weekend collections in Telugu cinema in 2025. It needed a minimum of 36.31 crores to beat Thandel and secure a spot on the list.

The Girlfriend Box Office Summary Day 3

Budget: 42 crores

India net: 6.95 crores

India gross: 8.20 crores

Budget recovery: 16.5%

Overseas gross: 2.45 crores

Worldwide gross: 10.65 crores

