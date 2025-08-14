Fans of Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Upendra are thrilled, as Coolie has been released in theatres today. The hype surrounding the film is enormous, and the promotional efforts have been strong. In an interview, the inspiration for the character played by Nagarjuna Akkineni, named Simon, came up. It was revealed that the role was largely inspired by Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight (2008).

How Is Coolie Inspired By Joker?

Nagarjuna and Shruthi Haasan revealed details about obtaining inspiration from the character of Joker. As per Gulte, Nagarjuna mentioned that director Lokesh Kanagaraj is a big fan of Joker. “Lokesh had Heath Ledger’s Joker in his mind, he probably saw that madness in the Simon role,” Nagarjuna said. However, Nagarjuna is happy about one thing, he did not have to smile like Joker. He added, “I’m glad he didn’t put that smile.”

Simon’s character is reportedly a pivotal part of the script, and even Rajinikanth was surprised to learn that Nagarjuna would be portraying him. Known for his predominantly heroic roles, Nagarjuna shared that he approached this negative character in a fresh way. Before signing on, he listened to the narration, recorded it, and took detailed notes to shape his portrayal of Simon — a role said to be inspired by the Joker.

Where To Watch The Film That Gave Inspiration To Simon’s Character?

The Dark Knight (2008) is available on both JioCinema and Prime Video. Directed by Christopher Nolan, it is the second part of The Dark Knight trilogy. Starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman, and Heath Ledger as the Joker, the film follows Batman and others as they try to severely hamper organised crime in Gotham City. However, the Joker cannot let that happen, and he fights back with such ruthless tactics that Batman is forced to make some hard decisions.

Box Office Prospect Of Coolie

The opening day pre-sales for Coolie are the best ever for Rajnikanth in the Indian domestic market. It managed to sell over 17.32 lakh tickets, which translates to 37.3 crores gross business (excluding blocked seats). Coolie’s main competition comes from Bollywood with War 2, a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial stars two of the top actors on a pan-India level, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

Coolie Trailer

