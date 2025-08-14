The wait is over as Rajinikanth’s Coolie is finally out in theatres. Yes, the highly anticipated magnum opus, marking the debut collaboration between Rajini and Lokesh Kanagaraj, has arrived on the big screen, and as expected, it is off to a superb start at the Indian box office. The signs of an earth-shattering start were clearly seen in day 1 advance booking, which closed with the best numbers for a film in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales report!

Lives up to its hype

As expected, the Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj factors have attracted the maximum audience through pre-sales. Also, the clash talk with War 2 helped it gain more visibility, especially in the Hindi belt. Nagarjuna’s presence also helped the film gain momentum in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). It justified the hype it has been enjoying ever since it was announced.

Final day 1 advance booking of Coolie at the Indian box office

As per the final day 1 advance booking update, Coolie sold 17.32 lakh+ tickets, grossing 37.3 crores (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. Tamil Nadu alone contributed 15.45 crore gross, followed by an impressive 9.98 crore gross from Karnataka. With such a number, it scored Rajinikanth’s best-ever opening-day pre-sales.

Records the highest opening day pre-sales of 2025

With a gross of 37.3 crores, Coolie recorded the best day 1 pre-sales of 2025 at the Indian box office. It surpassed Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which grossed a little over 35 crore gross.

Take a look at the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 at the Indian box office:

Coolie – 37.3 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 35 crore+ Game Changer – 31.8 crores War 2 – 21 crores Good Bad Ugly – 18.9 crores

Fails to surpass Leo

Though the Rajinikanth starrer registered rocking pre-sales, it failed to surpass the day 1 advance booking of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. For those who don’t know, Leo closed its pre-sales in India at 46.1 crore gross. It had a chance of crossing the 40 crore mark, but it seems that War 2’s momentum in the Telugu states affected the film a bit.

