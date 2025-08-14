Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is finally out in theatres to entertain the audience. Yes, amid a lot of anticipation, the magnum opus has arrived on the big screen, and the initial response has been good so far. In advance booking, the film was lagging much behind expectations, but it displayed terrific growth in the last two days, resulting in the best day 1 pre-sales at the Indian box office for Bollywood in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Picked up the pace due to bookings in the Telugu states

The advance booking for the Hindi belt started much before, and the response was clearly not up to the mark. Considering the sequel and the Spy Universe factors, the film was expected to fetch massive numbers, but failed to live up to the hype. However, the picture was drastically changed when the bookings for the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) opened in the last two days. It helped to fetch a solid number.

Final day 1 advance booking of War 2 at the Indian box office

As per the final advance booking update for day 1, War 2 sold 7.54 lakh+ tickets, grossing a solid 21 crores (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. Yesterday, at 10 am, the film’s pre-sales stood at 9.9 crores, which means it registered a super growth of 112.12% in less than a day. This is really an impressive final number after an underwhelming start.

Registers best day 1 pre-sales for Bollywood in 2025

With a 21 crore gross, War 2 registered Bollywood’s best opening day pre-sales of 2025. It surpassed Chhaava (13.85 crore gross) with a 51.62% higher collection.

Top 5 day 1 advance bookings of Bollywood in 2025:

War 2 – 21 crores Chhaava – 13.85 crores Sikandar – 10.09 crores Saiyaara – 9.4 crores Housefull 5 – 8.02 crores

Speaking about the Spy Universe films in the post-COVID era, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer ranks the lowest in opening day pre-sales after Pathaan (32.01 crore gross) and Tiger 3 (23 crore gross).

